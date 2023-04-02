Roman Reigns Keeps The Bloodline Fresh By Staying Focused On The Future

The nearly 1000-day World Championship reign of Roman Reigns could come to an end later on tonight when he defends the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania 39. However, regardless of the outcome, Reigns will go down in history as one of the most dominant champions in WWE history as he will enter WrestleMania as World Champion for the third year in a row.

Due to the incredible length of time that Roman and the Bloodline have sat atop the WWE mountain, many have questioned how they have remained relevant and entertaining for so long. Reigns spoke to Ariel Helwani of BT Sports about this very subject ahead of WrestleMania 39. The champ spoke about his drive to consistently captivate WWE fans and how that is growingly difficult in today's social landscape. "I think we live in a 'what have you done for me lately?' world," Roman explained, elaborating on the shortened attention span many people have. "We're in a fast food... 'I need it quick. Give me something new because I only have 20 seconds' [world]."

Reigns says the Bloodline deals with this by constantly evolving and showcasing that evolution every time they are on WWE television. "Every week is an audition to be invited back next week," Roman said, echoing a sentiment that he says Paul Heyman often reminds him of. The "Tribal Chief" concludes his statement by saying, "If we don't showcase a new layer... and show why we are so much better, then we aren't, and that's why we've continually done what we've done over the course of three years... That's why I'm still here."