Brock Lesnar Doesn't Know How Much Longer He's Going To Be In WWE

As Brock Lesnar prepares to step into the ring with the "Nigerian Giant" Omos to reportedly kick off WrestleMania 39, the former WWE Champion has teased that his historic career is nearing its end. During an exclusive interview with ESPN's Daniel Cormier, Lesnar spoke about rumors suggesting his career is winding down, stating that he's currently unsure what comes next following the match in Los Angeles.

"Every time that I think that I want to be done ... I get in the ring, I get to the building, and that's the part of the business that I really love," Lesnar said. "I left the business early because I just didn't like the travel ... I'm just a simple man, and it was just too much for me at the time ... I don't know how long I'm going to be around. I don't know that."

In the past, Lesnar had stated that in 2020, he seriously considered walking away from wrestling in 2020, but reconsidered when he was offered a lot of money and a change to his character for a SummerSlam match with Roman Reigns in 2021. The 10-time WWE Champion has also said that winning title gold still matters to him, but he doesn't think he needs it. He did, however, say he'd like an opportunity at the WWE Championship in the future, leaving the door potentially open for another match down the line. One talent who's been adamant about facing Lesnar in the future is current Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER, who believes the two are destined to face one-another someday.