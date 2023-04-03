WWE Raw Preview (4/3): WrestleMania 39 Fallout, First Show After WWE Sale

WrestleMania 39 is officially in the books, which means it is now time for the most anticipated "WWE Raw" of the year. The "Raw after WrestleMania" annually sees the fallout from "The Show of Shows," numerous surprises, jaw-dropping moments, and an arena filled with lively fans from all over the world. There is already some massive news heading into tonight's broadcast, as it has been confirmed that Ari Emanuel's Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has acquired WWE. As a result, a new publicly traded sports and entertainment company will be formed with Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). That game-changing announcement will presumably be addressed this evening as the promotion heads into a new era.

And speaking of eras, Roman Reigns' historic reign as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion will continue after he defeated Cody Rhodes last night. That bout ended in controversial circumstances after Solo Sikoa, who had been ejected from ringside midway through the match, returned and attacked "The American Nightmare" while the referee's back was turned, allowing "The Tribal Chief" to retain the gold. During the WrestleMania 39 post-show press conference, Reigns challenged someone to step up and take the ball from him. Will a new challenger emerge this evening, or will Rhodes demand an immediate rematch?

Over the years, there have been several debuts and comebacks during the "Raw after WrestleMania," and fans are already making predictions regarding who will show up tonight at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. Bron Breakker and Roxanne Perez lost their respective championships at "NXT" Stand & Deliver, which could mean a call-up to the main roster is on the horizon. WWE may also turn to someone who has been on the sidelines in recent months – such as Riddle, Randy Orton, and AJ Styles – to make a surprise appearance if they are ready to return.