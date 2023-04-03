Rhea Ripley Cried Before Her And Dominik's WWE WrestleMania 39 Matches

Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair battling for the WWE "SmackDown" Women's Championship may not have main evented night one of WrestleMania 39, but the two superstars put on an instant classic, with The Eradicator of The Judgement Day ultimately walking away victorious. She wasn't the only member of Judgement Day with a match that evening, as Dominik Mysterio took on his father Rey as well. Speaking to BT Sport's Ariel Helwani, Ripley opened about how she felt before both her and Dom's match.

"So I soaked it in a little bit this morning," she started. "I got really emotional here at WrestleMania before I put all my make-up on for it to be smudged off."

In winning, Ripley became the first woman in WWE history to hold all five Women's Championships (including the Tag Team Championships) across "SmackDown," "WWE Raw," "WWE NXT," and the now-defunct "WWE NXT UK." But she also knew how important Saturday night was for the Mysterios. "I got really emotional, I cried, I want to say like six-plus times. Just like, not only for myself, but for like Dominik Mysterio as well," Ripley continued. "Just seeing his growth, and he gets to go out there with his dad after Rey got inducted into the Hall of Fame ... it's a big night for all of us."

With her family in attendance, not to mention the stark contrast between Saturday night and WrestleMania 36 when she lost her "NXT" Championship to Flair, she doesn't expect the emotion to wear off for a while. "I think more will come," Ripley replied when asked if she was done with the tears. And as for whether or not this is the moment of her career (so far), there's little doubt. "I want to say so," she stated. "I've had a lot of great moments ... I thought that I couldn't top the Royal Rumble, but here we are, and I've definitely topped it."

