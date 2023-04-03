Finn Balor Says Championships Aren't The Most Important Thing To Him Anymore

Finn Bálor tasted defeat when he took on WWE Hall of Famer Edge as "The Demon" in a Hell in a Cell match on the second night of WrestleMania 39. The Judgment Day member came out of that bout with a nasty gash on his head after being struck by a ladder. Prior to that encounter, Bálor was asked whether he'd like to chase after any gold in the future.

"I don't want to say I don't value championships as much as some people do, but I don't think they're the most important thing to me anymore," Bálor told ESPN MMA. "I've been very fortunate that I've won gold everywhere I've went ... I think when you're chasing gold and once you get it, it's one thing, but now I'm just chasing the buzz or creating something new. I feel like that to me is more valuable than being a champion."

Bálor last captured gold when he defeated Damian Priest to become the WWE United States Champion in February 2022. The Irishman would lose that belt to Austin Theory 49 days later. Bálor's first title triumph in WWE came when he won the "NXT" Championship in 2015. After being called up to the main roster, he would become the inaugural WWE Universal Champion at SummerSlam 2016; that reign lasted one day due to injury. Bálor captured the WWE Intercontinental Championship twice in 2019 before winning the "NXT" Championship for a second time the following year.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit ESPN MMA with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.