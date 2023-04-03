Cody Rhodes Says No AEW Stars Have Reached Out About Joining WWE, Weighs In On MJF's Future

Early last year, Cody Rhodes made the decision to step away from his spot as an Executive Vice President in All Elite Wrestling to return to WWE, where he made his re-debut at WrestleMania 38 against Seth Rollins. During a recent interview with Ariel Helwani of BT Sport, Rhodes stated that he hasn't spoken to any of his former co-workers about possibly making the same move he did, but revealed that he will still offer advice when it comes to promos and other aspects of the job.

"No one has reached out, flat out, and said, 'How can I get there? What do I need to do?'" Rhodes said. "Most of it's been, 'Hey, this is great, but can you still watch my promo from Dark and tell me if it was any good?' Most of it's that stuff. ... I can help with that." Rhodes said that if someone were to approach him about the prospect of moving from AEW to WWE, he would have to turn them down, as it's "too morally of an icky area" for Rhodes to get into. Helwani then went on to ask Rhodes about someone in particular — his former protege, Maxwell Jacob Friedman.

"I think he could be a big star anywhere," Rhodes said of MJF. "Because he's so young, he has all the tools to develop. You're not seeing his final form yet. His final form is probably going to be 10 years from now. ... But that all depends on if he sticks to the good side of this, and doesn't lose his head, [and his] ego doesn't get too big." Rhodes then shared that, while he doesn't know what Friedman plans to do next, he hopes to see his friend in WWE if that is what makes him happy.