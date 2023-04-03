WWE NXT's Dyad, Formerly The Grizzled Young Veterans, Request Their Release

Some talent is heading toward the exit of WWE.

While speculation is sure to run rampant about budget cuts in light of the news of Endeavor's acquisition of WWE, these departures are nothing of the sort. According to Fightful Select, Schism members Jagger Reid and Rip Fowler have requested their releases from the company. Formerly known as James Drake and Zack Gibson respectively, the duo that operated as the Grizzled Young Vets were eventually repackaged in "NXT" as The Dyad, becoming allies of Joe Gacy last July. While no reasoning was given for their desire to leave at this point, the duo had been in "NXT" for the last three years.

Veterans of PROGRESS Wrestling in the U.K., Drake and Gibson joined "NXT UK" in its early days, becoming the inaugural "NXT UK" Tag Tean Champions in 2019 at TakeOver: Blackpool. That night, they defeated Mustache Mountain for the honors. They would eventually drop the titles to Flash Morgan Webster and Mark Andrews at TakeOver: Cardiff, never to hold them again. However, at that point, they relocated to the United States and became part of the "NXT" roster. But shortly thereafter, they disappeared from television as the COVID-19 pandemic presented a number of travel issues for them. They returned to the developmental brand in November of 2020 and became staples of its tag team scene from that point on.

Last year though, they were stripped of their established ring names with WWE preferring to go with something of its own creation, which is where the Reid and Fowler monikers came from.