WWE Hall Of Famer Andy Kaufman's Sister Says He 'Held Strong To His Childhood Dream'

Friday night, ahead of WWE WrestleMania 39, a new class was inducted into the company's Hall of Fame to help kick off the action-packed weekend. That included the late comedian Andy Kaufman, who took part in a legendary storyline in the early 1980s alongside Jerry Lawler in the Memphis territory. During a digital exclusive interview with WWE, Kaufman's sister Carol Kaufman-Kerman shared what an honor it was to see her brother inducted, and revealed that Kaufman had childhood aspirations to get involved in professional wrestling.

"We all have childhood dreams, you know?" Kaufman-Kerman said. "And then we grow up, and many of us just let them go by the wayside because we know they're not going to happen. But not Andy. Andy — he just held strong to his childhood dream." Kaufman-Kerman revealed that Kaufman was a big wrestling fan throughout his life, and believes he would have been immensely proud to receive a spot in the WWE Hall of Fame alongside many of the greats that he would have looked up to.

Kaufman was inducted by Jerry Lawler, who recorded a pre-taped message from his home due to recent health troubles, and Jimmy Hart – both of whom played key roles in Kaufman's wrestling storyline from 1982 through 1983. Lawler was the only man Kaufman actually stepped in the ring with; Kaufman's other opponents were, of course, all women. In addition to Kaufman, the 2023 WWE Hall of Fame class included Rey Mysterio, Stacy Kiebler, referee Tim White, and The Great Muta.