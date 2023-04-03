Brock Lesnar Comes To Cody Rhodes' Aid Against Roman Reigns, Tag Team Match Set For WWE Raw Main Event

For the first time since 2002, Brock Lesnar is set to have a match on "WWE Raw," but not in singles action. During Cody Rhodes' interaction with his WrestleMania 39 opponent Roman Reigns to open the "Raw" after WrestleMania, the 2023 Royal Rumble winner challenged Reigns to a title rematch on the show, which was quickly turned down. An infuriated Rhodes then asked Reigns if not a title match, could he receive a tag team match, including the man who cost him the match in Solo Sikoa. In response, The Tribal Chief's "Special Counsel" Paul Heyman took the microphone, telling Rhodes he could have a partner as long as the man who answered the call agreed to never get another shot at Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship as long as he is champion.

Answering the call was "The Beast," who is a perfect choice given the stipulation from his title challenge against Reigns at WWE SummerSlam 2022 which means he can't receive another shot at Reigns' title following his loss. With Lesnar accepting the fight, it was made official that the unlikely team of Rhodes and Lesnar would take on Sikoa and Reigns in the show's main event. This will also mark Lesnar's first tag team match in over 20 years, with his last tag match coming on WWE SmackDown in 2004 when he and Big Show lost to Eddie Guerrero and John Cena.

After the segment, The Usos were shown backstage, with Heyman telling the group to head to the jet and leave for the night by orders of Reigns, seemingly putting them out of the picture for the show's main event in Los Angeles.