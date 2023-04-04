Paul Heyman Gives Behind-The-Scenes Look At Filming Of WrestleMania 39 Goodfellas Trailer

WrestleMania 39 has come and gone, and now that the WWE transitions into its post-Mania season, the curtain can be pulled back and fans can see how some of the magic was made.

Roman Reigns tweeted a video sharing behind-the-scenes footage of him, his cousins, and Paul Heyman filming their parody of the film "Goodfellas." In the video, The Bloodline and Heyman can be seen meeting the production crew and acting in front of an LED screen made to look like the restaurant from the Martin Scorsese-directed 1990 Best Picture nominee. Roman talked about how everyone wanted to stay true to the famous moment but also to make it their own.

The video also featured Heyman pitching an alternate end to the WrestleMania commercial that featured Solo Sikoa unsettling the entire table with a deadpan delivery of the line "You really are a funny Tribal Chief" — a play on Joe Pesci's "How am I funny?" monologue — which the production crew ended up filming but not using in favor of an ending closer to the scene from the famous film.

A lot has changed for The Bloodline since the filming of that vignette. Solo Sikoa suffered his first televised loss to Cody Rhodes on a recent "WWE Raw" while Jimmy and Jey Uso lost their WWE Tag Team Titles to Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens in the main event of night 1 of WrestleMania. Only "The Tribal Chief" remains champion in The Bloodline, after his shocking win over Cody Rhodes on night 2 of WrestleMania.