RJ City Reveals David Arquette Was Set To Work With WWE Until Nick Gage Light Tubes

RJ City then went through several potential ideas that were on the table for him and David Arquette and revealed that Arquette's ultimate goal was to make it to WWE, at times at the detriment of other ideas. Nothing ultimately came from that, which City credited to Arquette's memorable death match with Nick Gage.

"What happened was, when he did the documentary, he was kind of dead set on, 'I'll be in the Royal Rumble,'" City said. "'That'll be the end, or I'll be in the Hall of Fame.' And I tried to say, 'David, you don't know how this works.' When we started doing our stuff, Scott D'Amore messaged me saying, 'Hey, here's a ring and our TV. Whatever you want to do.'

"For Ring of Honor, my idea was 'Let's try to do this when they're at Madison Square Garden. Let's try to do that battle royal. That way, you can say you performed at the Garden.' That's an ending. But he was so WWE-set that we turned all of that down. Then they kind of played footsie with him. And I think when the light tube stuff happened, they thought, 'This is our exit.'"

Arquette never got his Royal Rumble match, but he did wrestle once in WWE, back in 2010, when he teamed with Alex Riley and faced Randy Orton in a handicap match.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Talk Is Jericho" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription