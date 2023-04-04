Stephen Amell Thanks WWE For 'Ruining My Life' With Cody Rhodes Booking

"Today is turning out a lot differently than I anticipated," Cody Rhodes said during his face-to-face confrontation with Roman Reigns on last night's "WWE Raw" in Los Angeles. Rhodes' words seemed to resonate with a lot of fans who expected the first show after 'Mania to kick off with "The American Nightmare" walking out the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

By the end of the night, Rhodes was denied a rematch against Reigns for the richest prize in the business, and later decimated by Brock Lesnar — who originally volunteered to be his tag team partner in a match against Reigns and Solo Sikoa. The turn of events seemingly upset actor and part-time wrestler Stephen Amell, who was in attendance for the show at the Crypto.com Arena. As seen in the tweet below, Amell shared a clip of Lesnar destroying Rhodes, along with a close-up shot of himself looking on from the front row.

"I'd like to thank the @wwe for ruining my life on two consecutive nights," Amell joked via a tweet.

I'd like to thank the @wwe for ruining my life on two consecutive nights. pic.twitter.com/r2xGbeOiMW — Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) April 4, 2023

Amell accompanied Rhodes to the ring for his match against MJF at AEW's Revolution pay-per-view in 2020. The star of shows such as "Arrow" and "Heels" originally got involved in the world of pro wrestling during his feud with Stardust, Rhodes' former WWE alter-ego, back in 2015. Subsequently, Amell became an honorary member of Bullet Club in ROH and wrestled Christopher Daniels at the All-In pay-per-view. In a recent interview, Amell named the likes of Rhodes, AJ Styles, and Darby Allin as his dream opponents if he were to ever return to the squared circle.

Fans on social media were equally critical of WWE's booking of Rhodes, who was previously the overwhelming odds-on favorite to dethrone "The Tribal Chief" at WrestleMania 39. It now appears Rhodes will be in a rivalry with Lesnar going forward, with a possible match set to take place at the Backlash premium live event on May 6.