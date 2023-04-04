Charlotte Flair Ponders Life After Wrestling, Including Having Kids, As She Gets Older

Some of the all-time greats in women's wrestling hung up their boots as full-time talent as they hit their early 30s — Trish Stratus, Lita, and Beth Phoenix to name a few. Charlotte Flair keeps going though. Turning 37 tomorrow, "The Queen" has started to take note of the wrestling miles she's been putting on her odometer as she heads into an age territory that seems normal for men of the squared circle but that very few women wade into.

"Is it something that I actively think about? Yes, every day. I think about the number because I want to have a family," Flair told The Ringer. "Maybe I'm a little overly confident. But there's not one girl in that locker room or down at 'NXT' [better] athletically conditioned as an in-ring performer. I don't feel like I miss a beat athletically in the ring. That doesn't make me think about my age," she added. "What makes me think about my age is, well, I want one or two or three kids. But that has to take a back seat."

Having children on the road can be tough, but Flair needs not look very far around the locker room to see how her former friend and fellow Horsewomen Becky Lynch is making it work. And just last year, Flair got married to AEW star Andrade El Idolo, so she may be moving closer to her goal of having the family she envisions. However, she does continue operating at a high level in the wrong. Even though she lost her "SmackDown" Women's Championship over the weekend at WrestleMania 39 to Rhea Ripley, she still has her sights set on one day breaking the record for most title reigns that her father Ric Flair shares with John Cena.