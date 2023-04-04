Major Update On Jay White Potentially Signing With WWE

Jay White finished up his deal with New Japan Pro-Wrestling after he was defeated by Eddie Kingston in a Loser Leaves NJPW match at Battle in the Valley in February. Since that night, there has been plenty of speculation about where "Switchblade" will show up next. Some fans were hoping that White would make a surprise appearance at the post-WrestleMania 39 episode of "WWE Raw." Of course, that didn't happen, and it appears unlikely that the former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion will be linking up with the company any time soon.

PWI Elite has indicated that based on "multiple conversations with WWE officials and talents," White does not appear to be on his way to the promotion. There was said to be "absolutely no discussion" within the organization over WrestleMania 39 weekend about bringing in the 30-year-old.

Last month, it was reported that White was in talks with both WWE and All Elite Wrestling. It was alleged that it was "50/50" regarding where the Kiwi-born wrestler would sign his next contract. Given this latest information about WWE's apparent recent lack of talk about signing White, one would have to assume that Tony Khan's promotion is now the most likely option. White does have links to AEW, having performed at the inaugural AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view last June, where he successfully retained the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship against Kazuchika Okada, Adam Cole, and "Hangman" Adam Page. He also wrestled on "AEW Rampage" in February 2022, defeating Trent Beretta in singles action.