Tiffany Stratton Only Found Her NXT Identity In The Ring After Increased Confidence

Tiffany Stratton has begun etching her place in WWE at only 23 years old. She made her televised in-ring debut at the end of 2021 and by the summer of 2022, she found herself in the finals of the "NXT" Women's Breakout tournament. This past weekend, Stratton took part in a six-woman ladder match for the "NXT" Women's Championship where she was able to showcase her athleticism on the biggest platform yet. Ahead of NXT Stand and Deliver, Stratton spoke to "WWE Die Woche" about how her confidence has increased.

"My confidence has changed a lot," Stratton said. "I definitely feel like I found who I am in life, but [also] in the ring. I've really found who I am in the ring, and I think that's a big factor that people don't realize is just figuring out who you are in the ring and what drives you and what motivates you. I've really honed in on my craft and I think that has been the biggest game changer for me is just figuring out who I am in this industry."

The former gymnast returned to action in January and has since scored two victories over Indi Hartwell before she became the new "NXT" Women's Champion. While it remains to be seen when she'll have another shot at the gold, Stratton did state that she knows her worth and is confident that she will be on the WrestleMania 40 card a year from now. In a previous interview, Stratton declared she wants to headline WrestleMania one day against who she believes is the greatest women's wrestler of all time in Charlotte Flair.

