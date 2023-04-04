Mike Chioda Comments On Fellow Referee Tim White's WWE Hall Of Fame Induction

Last weekend, WWE inducted its first-ever referee into the company's Hall of Fame, with the late Tim White receiving the Warrior Award and being inducted alongside Rey Mysterio, The Great Muta, Stacy Kiebler, and comedian Andy Kaufman. Appearing on his weekly "Monday Mailbag" podcast on AdFreeShows, former WWE referee Mike Chioda shared his thoughts on White's induction and his status as the first Hall of Fame referee.

"I'm so, so proud and so relieved that Tim is getting inducted," Chioda said. "I'm just relieved that a referee is in, and I'm so happy for Tim White and his family. God bless Tim." Chioda went on to briefly discuss White's career, where he did much more than just referee matches. The former WWE ref recalled the early days of his own career, seeing White fill multiple roles on the road.

"Tim White is one of the most fantastic guys I ever met in this business," Chioda continued. "He taught me so much, and he always gave me good words of wisdom." Chioda shared that White called him when he had to undergo surgery, as well as when he got released by WWE, and Chioda said that he always appreciated White throughout their time working together.

If the company plans to induct more referees into the Hall of Fame moving forward, Chioda is sure to be on the shortlist, with his WWE career spanning 1989 through 2020. In that time, Chioda officiated important matches such as Shawn Michaels vs. "Stone Cold" Steve Austin at WrestleMania 14, Triple H taking on Batista at WrestleMania 21, and the Triple Threat between Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 31, among many others.