Braun Strowman Calls First WWE Run 'A Blessing And A Curse,' Appreciates Current Stint More

Braun Strowman sees things differently since making his return to WWE last year. He opened up about his comeback on "The Ringer Wrestling Show," explaining that recent introspectiveness taught him that being too much of a "perfectionist" tainted his perspective during his first WWE run.

"It's something that's a blessing and a curse that I have," Strowman said. "It's not only that I do it in wrestling, but I'm a perfectionist [overall]."

Strowman admitted he used to be "worried about little things that were out of my control" and he" lost sight of what was important. He was surprisingly released from his contract in 2021 after six years with the company, during which he climbed to the top as WWE Universal Champion, but Strowman often "took it for granted," thinking it would never end.

"You get caught up in the hustle and bustle that comes with this celebrity life and it turned me into something that I wasn't," he said. "It turned me away from this shy, bullied kid that was going to prove the world wrong that told him he couldn't do anything. And I started finding myself turning into those people that told me I wasn't going to amount to anything."

Strowman had an "epiphany" during his time off that made him realize "how amazing" his life in WWE had been.

"[Now,] I take every opportunity that this company gives me because I don't know when my last opportunity's going to be," he said. "I take every one that they give me and I do the absolute most that I can with it because they are that special."

