Braun Strowman Believes WWE Is The Hottest It's Been In Over A Decade

Braun Strowman finds himself on the WrestleMania card this year, as he'll be teaming with Ricochet to take on The Street Profits, Alpha Academy, and The Viking Raiders Saturday night. That comes as welcome news to "The Monster of All Monsters." He was released by WWE back in June 2021. Speaking of "The Showcase of the Immortals," the build to WWE's biggest weekend of the year has been as hot as ever. And appearing as a guest on "The Ringer Wrestling Show," Strowman believes that applies to the promotion as a whole as well.

"I've been with WWE for almost 10 years," he began, "and right now, I feel like it's the hottest it's been since I've been with the company."

Just this week, WWE CEO Nick Khan touted the company's recent success, while Paul Heyman has talked about what life's been like for in industry with Roman Reigns atop it. No matter how you slice it, WWE finds itself in a rock-solid position heading into WrestleMania 39 and beyond. Strowman can certainly feel that, pointing to the success of recent live events alone.

"Just coming off this past weekend's live events, TV, stuff like that," he continued, noting that Las Vegas Nevada; Salt Lake City, Utah; Denver, Colorado; and Phoenix, Arizona have all sold out on the Road to WrestleMania.

Strowman has been teaming up with Ricochet since December, with their first televised match together taking place in a Miracle On 34th Street Fight against Imperium's Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci.

