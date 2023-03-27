Nick Khan Details Keys To WWE's Recent Success, 'Trickiest' Part Of Sale Talks

Just months into 2023, WWE finds itself in a pretty good spot financially. Changes both inside and outside of the ring have drawn plenty of interest, while rumors of a sale remain very much alive. In an interview with Sports Business Journal just days away from WrestleMania 39, WWE CEO Nick Khan attributed many things to the company's recent success while also tackling what he believes to be the most tricky aspect of a potential sale.

"If you look at the ratings and relevancy of our product, we like to think we're in a good position," Khan stated.

And, quite frankly, a look at the numbers makes it difficult to disagree. According to the SBJ report, year-over-year viewership is up nine percent for "Raw" on USA Network, eight percent for "SmackDown" on FOX, and even five percent for "NXT," also on USA. While citing internal numbers, WWE officials noted that when it comes to their premium live events on Peacock, the company is experiencing more than 50 percent in viewership gains on average. It's also notched live gate records in nine markets for "SmackDown" and seven for "Raw" as of March 6.