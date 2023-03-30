Paul Heyman Believes Roman Reigns' Vision Rivals That Of Vince McMahon

For over two years, Roman Reigns has sat atop the WWE mountain, and he'll be walking into WrestleMania 39 this weekend once again as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. Alongside him have been The Bloodline — Jimmy and Jey Uso, Solo Sikoa, and for a time, Sami Zayn — and just about every week they're involved, it's must-see TV. On this week's "Out of Character with Ryan Satin," "Wiseman" Paul Heyman had nothing but praise for Reigns and his desire to make everything better.

"Inspired and motivated by him ... every single day," Heyman said of his pride for Reigns. "Because his ambition rivals Vince's." Heyman stressed how hungry Reigns is for greatness, and that he wants it "at a level no one has ever achieved." Casting "false humility" aside, Heyman notes that "The Tribal Chief's" hunger not only matches his own, but actually surpasses it. "I have to constantly catch up to him, and I love that," he adds. "He wants every micro moment of every frame, of every scene that we do to be award-worthy," which means micro-analyzing each frame to make the next moment(s) even better.

Heyman notes that for both Reigns and Vince McMahon, it's all about what's next. It's all about longevity. "We never look at how long it's been, we're looking at how long it can be," he added, a mindset that directly comes back to McMahon. "I was Executive Director at the time of "Raw" the day the stock hit 100 ... everybody was celebrating, everybody. Not Vince." He took the moment, the moment was over, and it was time to get back to business.