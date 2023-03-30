Paul Heyman Believes Roman Reigns' Vision Rivals That Of Vince McMahon
For over two years, Roman Reigns has sat atop the WWE mountain, and he'll be walking into WrestleMania 39 this weekend once again as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. Alongside him have been The Bloodline — Jimmy and Jey Uso, Solo Sikoa, and for a time, Sami Zayn — and just about every week they're involved, it's must-see TV. On this week's "Out of Character with Ryan Satin," "Wiseman" Paul Heyman had nothing but praise for Reigns and his desire to make everything better.
"Inspired and motivated by him ... every single day," Heyman said of his pride for Reigns. "Because his ambition rivals Vince's." Heyman stressed how hungry Reigns is for greatness, and that he wants it "at a level no one has ever achieved." Casting "false humility" aside, Heyman notes that "The Tribal Chief's" hunger not only matches his own, but actually surpasses it. "I have to constantly catch up to him, and I love that," he adds. "He wants every micro moment of every frame, of every scene that we do to be award-worthy," which means micro-analyzing each frame to make the next moment(s) even better.
Heyman notes that for both Reigns and Vince McMahon, it's all about what's next. It's all about longevity. "We never look at how long it's been, we're looking at how long it can be," he added, a mindset that directly comes back to McMahon. "I was Executive Director at the time of "Raw" the day the stock hit 100 ... everybody was celebrating, everybody. Not Vince." He took the moment, the moment was over, and it was time to get back to business.
Roman Reigns Is Always Looking Forward
Roman Reigns keeps to a similar mentality, and continues to look forward, looking to reach previously unimaginable new highs. "Wherever we are today pales by comparison at WrestleMania 40," Heyman continued, noting that this may be their hottest period so far compared to even a year ago, but they are "infinitely hotter, and more successful, and drawing bigger numbers, and drawing bigger gates."
After everyone celebrated the $1 billion gross with Reigns on top for a full year, it was $1.25 billion the following year with "The Tribal Chief" on top for another 365 days. The goal, as always, is to do more this year. "But what's it like in the midst of it all? Can't tell ya," Heyman declared, "because we're too busy 1. Living it. 2. Trying to top it, and 3. We're defending it." They don't want to become too consumed with celebrating themselves and risk losing their spot. "We are constantly refining."
If nothing else, Heyman knows who this era of professional wrestling belongs to. "The main event of most "SmackDowns" or "Raws" that have the privilege of Roman Reigns appearing live is a promo segment," he stated. "We don't even bother teasing you that he's going to wrestle on television anymore," while adding that Reigns' segments have become must-see in the form of mini "movie scenes" similar to shows like "Peaky Blinders," "Breaking Bad," or "Better Call Saul." "The story takes precedent over everything."
