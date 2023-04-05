Jake Roberts Recalls Roman Reigns' Dad Hitting Someone So Hard He Got A Tooth Lodged In His Hand

From the 1960s to today, Pacific Islanders have dominated the world of professional wrestling. Names like "High Chief" Peter Maivia, Yokozuna, The Rock, Samoa Joe, or "The Tribal Chief" and leader of The Bloodline, Roman Reigns, stand out as some of the best of the best.

But beyond their in-ring acumen, the performers of Samoan or Tongan heritage have a reputation for being the toughest people in the locker room. Stories about King Haku being a badass away from the ring are legendary. Recently Jake "The Snake" Roberts recalled a time when Sika, the father of Roman Reigns and part of the Wild Samoans tag team alongside his brother Afa, was on the same level.

On a recent episode of "The Snake Pit With Jake Roberts," the WWE Hall of Famer revealed that he was terrified of Sika. He had been in the ring with Sika "probably a hundred times" in Mid-South Wrestling, but he remembered a moment by a hotel pool in Louisiana that really demonstrated how brutal the tag team specialist could be.

"All the wrestlers were staying at a hotel in Baton Rouge and they were all out getting sun," he explained. "Sika was laying down out there. Just having a nice afternoon in the sun, drinking a few beers, and not bothering nobody. Then some drunk comes out of the pool and starts talking s***. Sika reached up and backhanded the guy. When he did, blood went everywhere. The guy's face was just opened up. [Then,] the guy took off running and Sika is chasing him on asphalt and glass. [He was] running down the side of the highway [and] screaming at the guy."