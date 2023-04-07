Brock Lesnar Says This Business Wouldn't Be What It Is Without Paul Heyman

Despite all the years of backstabbing and betrayal, Brock Lesnar believes the professional wrestling business wouldn't be what it is today without the impact Paul Heyman has made throughout his decades-long career.

In an interview with UFC commentator and former UFC Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier for "ESPN," Lesnar opened up about his career ahead of last weekend's WrestleMania 39 event. It's almost impossible to talk about Lesnar's career without touching on the influence of Heyman.

"Man, that guy," Lesnar laughed when Cormier asked him about Heyman. "You know, it's been a crazy ride [with Heyman], too, when you think about it. I broke into the business with Paul Heyman as my mouthpiece, and here I am 20 years later and I'm carrying my own stick. It's crazy how things have evolved and I'm glad. Without Paul Heyman, this business wouldn't be what it is, it truly wouldn't. Especially in the last year, Paul, behind the scenes, carries and does and wears a lot of hats for this company. And he's greatly respected and greatly appreciated."

Beyond his on-screen role as a manager for the likes of Lesnar, current champion Roman Reigns, CM Punk, The Big Show, Kurt Angle, Rob Van Dam, and more, Heyman has held many roles in WWE. As a head writer, Heyman helped steer WWE's storylines throughout the 2000s, while he's also been a general manager of "WWE SmackDown."

Perhaps most famously, though, Heyman's role in founding and later leading ECW throughout the 1990s raised the bar for independent pro wrestling and led to a widespread influence of hardcore matches and young adult content throughout the business.