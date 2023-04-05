AEW Dynamite Preview (4/5): Tony Khan's Very Important Announcement, MJF Day, Titles Vs. AEW Careers Match, More

A stacked "AEW Dynamite" line-up has been assembled for MJF Day in Long Island, New York. The special day dedicated to the reigning AEW World Champion coincides with "The Salt of the Earth" receiving the key to Oyster Bay, New York, for his charitable endeavors outside of the ring. MJF has revealed some interesting rules for the celebration, including "If you see MJF, you have to admit he's better than you and you know it, then hand him 50 bucks." Meanwhile, Tony Khan will disclose some big news on tonight's show. AEW's CEO indicated this week that he is set to deliver one of the "most important announcements ever in AEW."

Regarding this evening's in-ring action, four championship matches are penciled in, including a titles vs. AEW careers match between reigning AEW World Tag Team Champions Austin and Colten Gunn and FTR's Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler. Additionally, Jamie Hayter will defend the AEW Women's World Championship against Rhio, The Firm's Ethan Page will challenge HOOK for the FTW Championship, and House of Black's Malakai Black, Buddy Matthews, and Brody King will seek to retain the AEW World Trios Championship when they step into the ring with current AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy and Best Friends' Trent Beretta and Chuck Taylor.

In addition to those title clashes, Sammy Guevara is set to take on Komander, and Juice Robinson will go one-on-one with Ricky Starkz. Elsewhere, Blackpool Combat Club's ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli, Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson, and Wheeler Yuta will speak after "The American Dragon" returned last week and took out Kenny Omega following his successful defense of the IWGP U.S. Heavyweight Championship against Jeff Cobb. Also, The Acclaimed's Anthony Bowens and Max Caster will decide if they want to join the Jericho Appreciation Society.