AEW World Champ MJF To Be Honored On 'MJF Day' In Hometown Of Oyster Bay, NY

Right now, everything is coming up Maxwell Jacob Friedman. The AEW World Champion has been on a high since his successful defense of the title against Bryan Danielson in an Iron Man match at AEW Revolution. In another piece of positive news for the self-proclaimed "Devil," MJF is going to be honored by his hometown of Oyster Bay, New York.

The AEW Champion took to Twitter to post a media release from the town, which laid out a few key details of the festivities honoring MJF. First, he'll be presented with a key to the city. Afterwards, they'll proclaim a "Maxwell Jacob Friedman day" in the town of Oyster Bay. The reason for MJF receiving such an honor is in stark contrast with his onscreen character. Per the release, the town is honoring MJF due to his "numerous charitable endeavors." Meanwhile, the "Salt of the Earth" continues to portray a smug arch-villain on AEW television. After his match with Danielson, it seems he is entering a feud with the three other "young pillars" of AEW; "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry, Darby Allin, and Sammy Guevara. MJF has previously defeated all three men in singles competition, but all three are now seeking a shot at MJF's championship.

The program with the "pillars" began on the March 15 "AEW Dynamite," when they interrupted MJF's "Re-Bar Mitzvah" celebration. All three men ripped into Friedman's light schedule, and laid out why they should receive a title shot. On the March 29 "Dynamite," MJF targeted Perry in a promo after the latter won the opening match.