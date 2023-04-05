Former NIL Talents And Level Up Competitors Set To Make Their Debut For WWE NXT

With new top champions crowned at NXT Stand and Deliver and potential call-ups looming, WWE is moving forward with refreshing their developmental roster. During the April 4 episode of "WWE NXT," a vignette aired to tease the impending arrival of three new superstars — Oba Femi, Dani Palmer, and Tank Ledger.

Femi is a Nigerian track and field athlete who was part of the inaugural WWE NIL class. He made his in-ring debut at a house show in November and has worked several matches on "NXT Level Up" since the new year started against the likes of Von Wagner, Javier Bernal, and Xyon Quinn.

Palmer has made a couple of "NXT" appearances since debuting in September, having taken part in a 20-woman battle royal in January and then came up short to Stevie Turner later that month. The former fitness instructor has also worked several "NXT Level Up" matches with recent losses to Lash Legend and Lyra Valkyria. Palmer has picked up one televised win over Lola Vice.

Lastly, Ledger is a former defensive lineman who signed with the NIL program at the end of 2021. He made his in-ring debut in October and has worked seven "Level Up" matches since, in addition to several live event appearances. In February, he scored his first singles win over Kale Dixon. In his most recent house show match, Ledger teamed with Hank Walker to challenge Gallus for the "NXT" Tag Team Championship.

No details have been provided for when these talents will make their official "NXT" debuts or what their gimmicks will be.