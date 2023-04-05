WWE NXT Star Sol Ruca Reveals She Was The Cinnamoji In Rey Mysterio's WrestleMania Entrance

Star on the rise Sol Ruca had a sweet experience at WrestleMania 39. The "NXT" up-and-comer revealed on Instagram Wednesday that she was the mystery person inside the Cinnamoji Toast Crunch costume that made an appearance ringside on Saturday. The mascot was part of the cereal brand's sponsorship of the Rey Mysterio-Dominik Mysterio grudge match.

"What. A. Week," Ruca wrote, accompanied by a slideshow of photos from her experience in Los Angeles during WrestleMania week. "A little over a year ago, I started at the WWE Performance Center. Last week, I was in LA coaching a tryout. Total full circle moment being in my hometown and on the other side of the tryout," she added. "So thankful for all the opportunities and friendships I've gotten over the past year and SO STOKED I got to be the Cinnamoji for Rey Mysterio's entrance."

Ruca has had a breakout year for the "NXT" brand, taking the wrestling world by storm with the reveal of her gravity-defying Sol Snatcher signature maneuver. WWE Chief Content Officer and WWE Hall of Famer Paul "Triple H" Levesque expressed that Ruca is one to keep an eye on, calling her future "SO bright" months ago.

The 23-year-old former surfer first made her debut last summer, having never wrestled before, but all signs point to fans seeing plenty more of the California-born star. WWE often taps its future stars for work as extras during WrestleMania weekend. Perhaps most famously, Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, and Alexa Bliss — all who went on to become champions in WWE — were part of Triple H's entrance at WrestleMania XXX.