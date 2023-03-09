Sol Ruca Demands Rematch Against Zoey Stark On WWE NXT

Several rematches seem to be on the horizon for WWE's "NXT" program in the near future. In a new backstage interview, Sol Ruca challenged Zoey Stark to a rematch after interrupting the former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion while Stark was telling interviewer McKenzie Mitchell that she wants a rematch with Meiko Satomura.

Stark lost to Satomura in an 11-and-a-half minute match on the February 28 episode of "NXT," pushing the Japanese legend to the brink but coming up short. Stark has appeared dominant on "NXT" television outside of that loss, going 4-0 in her other matches in the WWE developmental promotion thus far in 2023. That includes two victories over Ruca, who's looking to avenge her own shortcomings.

"Look, you pushed Miko, but she still beat you, so shouldn't she just say I beat Zoey Stark and I'm done with her? Or how did you put it, 'I don't give a damn what you want?'" Ruca told Stark.

"It's like she says one thing that means another," Ruca said, turning to Mitchell before readdressing Stark. "So how about you get your rematch with Meiko after I get my rematch with you?"

Stark laughed confidently and shook her head. "You got guts, I'll give you that," she told Ruca. "So here's what we're going to do: I'm going to embarrass you again, on my way to embarrassing Meiko."

The first step for Stark appears to be coming as soon as next week on "NXT," according to the promotion's Twitter account, which means the rematch between her and Ruca may take place on Tuesday. "The rivalry between [Ruca] and [Stark] will add another chapter when the two face off in another match on NXT," the promotion tweeted.