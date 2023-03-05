Zoey Stark Prefers To Be A Despised Heel, Doesn't Want You Secretly Loving Her

"WWE NXT" star Zoey Stark started out as a babyface in WWE but is having a lot more fun being a heel now. While speaking recently with "Busted Open Radio," the former "NXT" Women's Tag Team Champion admitted that she prefers working in a heel dynamic as it allows her more freedom as a performer.

"I feel like I could be brutally honest and not care about what anybody else thinks," she said. "As a face, you have to sit there and kind of tiptoe around a little bit because you're trying to make sure that the fans love you. But being a heel is way more fun than being a face. I absolutely love it."

Stark's character shift began on the November 8 edition of "NXT" after she and partner Nikkita Lyons fell short in their quest to capture the "NXT" Women's Tag Team Championships. Stark turned on Lyons, hitting her over the head with one of the titles.

"I don't want to be the heel where I secretly want them to love me. I want you to hate my guts," she explained.

As Stark continues her mean streak, she remains consistent and "brutally honest" in her on-screen presentation, and if needed, she'll be "cocky as hell."

Stark stands by her belief in being the best superstar of "NXT." "I'm the very best that steps into that room. So, I'm going to prove that every single night," she said. She battled former "NXT UK" Women's Champion Meiko Satomura on Tuesday's edition of "NXT" and lost.

