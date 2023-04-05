AEW World Champion MJF Almost Cried Receiving Key To Oyster Bay

As the celebration of MJF Day continues, the AEW World Champion has remained shockingly sincere in his comments to the media.

"I don't know if you could tell, I almost cried up there," MJF told the New York Post about receiving the key to his hometown of Oyster Bay, Long Island. "This means everything to me. This place is home and now I have a key to that home."

MJF goes on to explain that his hometown "struggled" with the AEW Champion over his severe Attention Deficit Disorder. "The community is so strong and tight knit and when people found out I was going to try to achieve this incomparable dream people came together." MJF says again and again that he will never leave Long Island, emboldened by stories of locals gathering at bars to watch him beat Jon Moxley for the title at AEW Full Gear.

"I'm proud that people at home that are from this place know that I genuinely have a deep caring and yearning to come back every week," MJF professed, "and I'm never gonna leave."

The AEW Champion tried to slip back into his character, explaining that he was only looking out for the people of Long Island and not "disgusting poors" from anywhere else in the country. However, as MJF was receiving the key to Oyster Bay for his contributions towards battling Anti-Semitism, MJF says that he's also available for the Jewish community as a whole. "There's not a lot of us. It's because we've been killed off time and time again."

MJF Day will take place on April 5 in Oyster Bay, Long Island. AEW will be presenting tonight's "AEW Dynamite" from Long Island's UBS Arena.