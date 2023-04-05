WWE NXT Ratings Down Coming Off Stand And Deliver

In theory, one would expect that with "WWE Raw" seeing a particularly big jump in the ratings for Monday night's post-WrestleMania show, the post-Stand and Deliver episode of "NXT" might follow suit. In reality, that was not the case with Tuesday evening's rating actually dropping sharply week over week.

Per ShowBuzzDaily and Wrestlenomics, last night's "NXT" averaged 555,000 viewers overall across its two hours — down 10% from last week — approximately 170,000 of which were in the key demo most valued by advertisers, adults aged 18 to 49, representing a drop of 16% from the week prior. The latter number translates to a 0.13 rating in the key demo, which ranked it No. 42 for the day's cable originals.

Last year's post-Stand and Deliver episode saw a viewership growth of about 1% from the previous week in total viewers but down in adults aged 18 to 49 — nearly a 3% slide.

As for the movement relative to a median of the previous four weeks on a rolling basis, the sharpest drop was in women aged 18 to 49, with a 36% drop over the median. It was followed closely by female viewers aged 12 to 34 (down 32%) and adults aged 18 to 34 (down 31%). The only positive movement relative to the median came in adults aged 25 to 54, which saw a 3% gain. Even the normally loyal "NXT" viewership in the adults aged 50+ demographic suffered, dropping 3% relative to the median.