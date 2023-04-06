Title Defenses For Orange Cassidy, Jade Cargill, Lucha Bros Set For AEW Battle Of The Belts

AEW has unveiled the full card for Friday's "Battle of the Belts VI" television special.

As announced on last night's "AEW Dynamite," ROH World Tag Team Champions The Lucha Brothers will defend their titles against TNT Champion Powerhouse Hobbs & QT Marshall in the first of three title bouts scheduled for Friday. Over the past few weeks, Rey Fenix and Penta El Zero Miedo have been embroiled in a rivalry with Marshall's faction, with both brothers taking losses to Hobbs in a series of matches for the TNT Championship. Fenix and Penta captured the vacant ROH World Tag Team Titles by winning the Reach for the Sky ladder match at last Friday's Supercard of Honor pay-per-view, defeating teams such as Top Flight, The Kingdom, Aussie Open, and La Faccion Ingobernable.

Also on Friday, TBS Champion Jade Cargill will defend her title against teenage sensation Billie Starkz. While Cargill recently extended her AEW winning streak to 56-0 with a victory over Nicole Matthews on March 15, Starkz has gone 0-6 since making her AEW debut last December. However, Starkz did recently defeat Miranda Alize at a taping of ROH Honor Club, picking up her first-ever victory under the AEW/ROH banner.

Finally, Orange Cassidy will defend his newly-minted AEW International Championship against Dralistico of the La Faccion Ingobernable stable.

The sixth installment of "Battle of the Belts" will air on TNT immediately after Friday's live episode of "AEW Rampage" at the Ryan Center in Kingston, Rhode Island. The last edition of the TV special, airing on January 6, was headlined by Cassidy defending his All-Atlantic Championship against Kip Sabian in the main event. The show also featured a No Holds Barred Match between then-AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed and Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal. The AEW World Championship has never been defended at any of the previous "Battle of the Belts" episodes.