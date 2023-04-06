Wrestling At WWE Backlash Would Make Up For Damian Priest Not Having WrestleMania 39 Match

It was a mixed bag for The Judgment Day at WrestleMania 39. Rhea Ripley came out of her battle with Charlotte Flair as the new "WWE SmackDown" Women's Champion, while Dominik Mysterio and Finn Balor fell short in their respective matches. Meanwhile, Damian Priest didn't even have a match. However, he's ready to forget about all that. Especially if he gets to wrestle in front of a home crowd in Puerto Rico at Backlash.

"I did feel a little something, you know? Because I didn't have my own match," Priest told Ryan Satin on "Out of Character." "And naturally, I'm a competitor you know, I want my own moment too." Still, that didn't prevent Priest from being proud of his stablemates, particularly Ripley and Mysterio, who he embraced and said "'You know what? Whatever I was feeling earlier, I don't even remember because I am so happy right now for the both of you,'" he continued. "I said 'Thank you for letting me be a part of your journey.'" Now, all eyes are on Puerto Rico and Backlash. After all, Priest took out Bad Bunny on "WWE Raw" following another clash between Dominik and Rey, and things look destined for a match involving both Priest and Bunny, as the latter will be hosting Backlash.

"That definitely would make up for it," he declared. "Wherever you're from, whether it's a different country or just your town, and you get to do something special there in front of your family, your friends, and people who are proud to say that they're from the same place you are, it's extra special. So going back to Puerto Rico, and having a premium live event, it's wild to think that this is happening."

