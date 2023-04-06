Kelly Kelly 'Always Wanted To Get The S*** Kicked Out Of Her' Wrestling In WWE

Kelly Kelly worked with what she had throughout her professional wrestling career, taking her all the way to the top of the women's division. While talking to Renee Paquette on "The Sessions," the former WWE star opened up about what it was like to wrestle during the company's Divas era, and how she compares women's wrestling from then to now.

"Obviously, it would've been amazing to have 20-minute matches, but at the time you're not looking at it like that," Kelly said. "It's all you know and you're just going with what you know." Going with what she knew eventually earned the young WWE star an opportunity at a world championship run. Kelly wrestled for WWE for six years, and eventually won the Divas Championship in 2011. While she's yet to receive the honor, perhaps one day she'll also join many of her Divas era contemporaries in the WWE Hall of Fame.

But for Kelly, wrestling wasn't about accolades or big spots. It was about in-ring psychology, she told Paquette. "For me, selling was a big point," Kelly said. "I wanted to play the underdog. I wanted to get the s*** kicked out of me in every match and somehow come and win in the end. That's how I really got fans to come behind me. They were like, no way this little girl is going to get beat up by Beth Phoenix and come back and win. I didn't want to do a bunch of moves and get all my s*** in. I was like, let me just tell this story. Let me tell a story. And I feel like I really got that."

