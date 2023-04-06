Former WWE NXT Star Jessi Kamea Makes STARDOM Debut As Part Of Club Venus

STARDOM continues adding to its roster as former "WWE NXT" talent Jessi Kamea, now simply going by Jessie, has officially joined the promotion. Jessie made her debut on April 6 by teaming with ​​Club Venus members Mariah May and Xena to defeat Koguma, Hanan, and Saya Iida of STARS. Jessie is now the fifth member of Club Venus after Mina Shirakawa initially aligned with May and former "NXT UK" star Xia Brookside at the end of 2022. They recently added Xena to the group on March 26 ahead of Jessie's arrival.

Jessie's next STARDOM match has already been confirmed as she will team up with May, Xena, and Thekla to take on Oedo Tai on April 23 at All Star Grand Queendom at Yokohama Arena. That event is also where Mercedes Moné is slated to defend the IWGP Women's Championship against Mayu Iwatani as long as she retains against AZM and Hazuki this Saturday.

Jessie signed with "NXT" in 2017 as a former volleyball player. She debuted in the 2018 Mae Young Classic, coming up short to Tay Melo in a first-round match. Jessie saw more television exposure in 2020 when she worked two EVOLVE pay-per-views, followed by "WWE Main Event" matches against Shayna Baszler and Bianca Belair. In 2021, she aligned with Aliyah to form The Robert Stone Brand, and they took part in the first women's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic.

Jessie last faced Raquel Rodriguez that August before being released in November when WWE had another wave of mass cuts. Since then, the 34-year-old has primarily competed on the indie scene in Florida.