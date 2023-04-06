Bianca Belair Offers Inspiration To Divas Of Compton Before WrestleMania 39 Ring Entrance

"Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair walked into her third WrestleMania championship match in style once again on Sunday when she was accompanied by The Divas of Compton dance squad. Several young Black girls from the Los Angeles area sported Belair shirts, gold bows, and long hair braids to perform a dance number to Belair's theme song "Watch Me Shine."

In a new behind the scenes clip shared on WWE's social media platforms, Belair met with the Divas of Compton during rehearsals to hype them up. "Like I said, this is your stage tonight, alright," Belair said. "This is your canvas. You get to show them what you want to show them. You have the opportunity to show everybody who you are. Be loud, be bold, be proud, be unapologetically you. Leave it all out there, be extra. Take up space, okay? And don't be afraid of it." She added, "This is your time to shine. You belong out here."

The dance number went off without a hitch, although Paul "Triple H" Levesque did share later in the night during the post-show press conference that the contortionist's mother tragically passed away that day before the show. During his emotional offering of condolences, the Chief Content Officer noted that that is "why we do what we do, on so many levels."

Belair went on to successfully defend her "Raw" Women's Championship against Asuka in a thrilling 16-minute contest. By doing so, "The EST" officially passed the one-year mark as champion and extended her WrestleMania streak to 3-0 after defeating Sasha Banks and Becky Lynch at prior events.

