Triple H Provides Emotional Insight Into Bianca Belair's WWE WrestleMania 39 Entrance

In a weekend full of extravagant ring entrances, few stood out the same way as Bianca Belair's. Prior to her "WWE Raw" Women's Championship match against Asuka last night, Belair was joined on the ramp by a dance group known as the Divas of Compton. The young women staged a fun and exciting dance to Belair's ring entrance, with one young girl performing some impressive feats of contortionism right alongside Belair herself. During the post-show press conference, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque revealed some emotional backstory regarding the performance and the young performer who danced with Belair.

"I wanted to mention, and ... offer condolences and thoughts and prayers," Levesque said. "There's a little girl in that troupe today, as they got here, ... they came and informed us that her mom passed away this morning. It's the little girl that was the contortionist that Bianca danced with." Levesque, overwhelmed with emotion, spoke about how inspiring it was to see the little girl push through with her performance, and how her entire dance troupe supported her through the day. Levesque took pride in being able to offer the young girl a memory she'll never forget amidst what he described as "the worst day of her life," telling the press in attendance that moments like that are "why we do what we do, on so many levels."

Belair would go on to retain her championship after a hard-fought battle against Asuka. The 33-year-old wrestler has begun something of a WrestleMania streak, with three victories in a row. Belair has also held the "WWE Raw" Women's Championship for 366 days — the second-longest reign in the title's history. With Asuka out of her way, it remains to be seen what lies ahead for Belair as she approaches Becky Lynch's record-breaking 399-day reign.