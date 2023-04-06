Hook And Ethan Page Set For FTW Title Rematch With Added Stipulation On AEW Rampage

This past Wednesday night on "AEW Dynamite," FTW Champion HOOK made quick work of The Firm's Ethan Page with yet another successful title defense. Though, the bout didn't come without its fair share of shenanigans. Off a distraction from Isiah Kassidy, Page tried to use the FTW Title belt as a weapon, only for Matt Hardy to grab it from him and ultimately hit "All Ego" with it. HOOK took advantage, winning the bout in just under two minutes. As it happens, though, The Firm isn't done with the FTW Champion just yet. Thursday afternoon, AEW made it official. Friday night on "Rampage," HOOK will be putting his championship on the line again against Page, this time in an FTW Rules match.

"It's official: the #FTW Championship will be on the line once again; this time under #FTW RULES! TOMORROW on #AEWRampage, it's Champ @730hook vs. @officialego LIVE at 10pm ET/9pm CT on @tntdrama!" the official AEW account tweeted.

This came about following Page's defeat when he directly called out Kassidy and Hardy for their actions Wednesday night.

"Matt Hardy, I'm coming for my answers! And you're gonna give 'em to me," Page demanded.

However, it didn't take long for Page's attention to revert back to the champion.

"But HOOK? HOOK, we're not done," he continued. "Your victory doesn't mean squat! And you know what? You actually know that" he added before declaring that the champion had unfinished business by not submitting "All Ego" like he said he was going to do.

As for the match itself, FTW Rules simply means it's a "falls count anywhere" match where anything goes. That said, Page also made sure to note, "Nobody else is allowed ringside, and nobody's coming out."

Will any of that matter come Friday night? We'll find out.