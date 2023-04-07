Ultimate X Tag Team Match, Three-Way X-Division Title Bout Set For Impact Rebellion

Two more title matches were announced for Impact's upcoming Rebellion show during Thursday's episode of "Impact on AXS TV." The first title match will see Trey Miguel defend the Impact X-Division title against Mike Bailey and Jonathan Gresham in a Three-Way match. Miguel has been the champion since he defeated Black Taurus at Impact Wrestling OverDrive 2022.

The other match will see The Bullet Club's Chris Bey and Ace Austin defend their Impact World Tag Team titles against The Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin). It was Sabin's idea to have the Ultimate X match, which Sabin wrestled for the first time way back in 2003.

Bey and Austin have been the Impact Tag Team Champions since they defeated Sabin and Shelley on the March 2 episode of "Impact on AXS TV." Since winning the titles the two have defended them against TMDK (Bad Dude Tito and Shane Haste) at Sacrifice on March 24, and a few days later at the Impact and NJPW Multiverse United event, they defended them against Aussie Open's Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis, The Motor City Machin Guns, and TMDK.

The Rebellion pay-per-view will be held on April 16 at the Rebel Entertainment Complex in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The card includes a match between KUSHIDA and Steve Maclin for the vacant Impact World Championship, a Hardcore War match between Team Bully and Team Dreamer, while Santino Marella will be stepping back in the ring with Joe Hendry and Dirty Dango to face The Design. The Knockouts World Championship and Knockouts World Tag Team Championship will also be defended at Rebellion.