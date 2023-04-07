Santino Marella Announced For Match On Impact's Rebellion PPV

Santino Marella is stepping back into the ring for Impact's next event, Rebellion. It was announced during this week's episode of "Impact on AXS TV" that Marella will be teaming with Dirty Dango (FKA WWE's Fandango) and Joe Henry to face The Design.

Marella's position with Impact is the "Director of Authority," which was revealed during the Hard To Kill pay-per-view on January 13.

The former WWE star has been wrestling a few matches a year in the independent scene, with his most recent match being on March 18 at OTT ScrapperMania VII, where he lost a tag team match against Ilja Zarkov and Renzo Rose. His last match with a bigger promotion was the 2020 WWE Women's Royal Rumble match, where he brought back the "Santina Marella" persona.

Other matches for Rebellion include KUSHIDA vs. Steve Maclin for the vacant Impact World Championship, Team Bully vs. Team Dreamer in a Hardcore War match, and Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Champions The Coven (Taylor Wilde and KiLynn King) defending their titles against The Death Dollz's Rosemary and Jessicka.

There will also be a three-way match for the Impact X-Division title, which will see Trey Miguel defending against "Speedball" Mike Bailey and Jonathan Gresham. Bullet Club's Ace Austin and Chris Bey will put the Impact World Tag Team titles on the line in an Ultimate X Match against The Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin). The Rebellion pay-per-view is set for April 16 at the Rebel Entertainment Complex in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.