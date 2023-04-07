Ted DiBiase Launching New Podcast With AdFreeShows In May

AdFreeShows has just added a million-dollar asset to their podcasting platform. Within the world of professional wrestling, AdFreeShows has become a popular network for both legends and current talent to launch their own podcasts. Led by Conrad Thompson, AdFreeShows has racked up some exciting additions in recent years, including Mick Foley, Matt Hardy, Jeff Jarrett, and current AEW Tag Team Champion Dax Harwood. With each production having a different voice and theme, fans are exposed to a wide variety of discussions.

AdFreeShows has now unveiled its newest host to join the network, and along with that, comes a brand new podcast powered by WWE Hall of Famer "Million Dollar Man" Ted DiBiase. Next month, DiBiase will launch "Everybody's Got A Pod" alongside co-host Marcus DeAngelo — who also serves as the co-host of "The Snake Pit" with Jake "The Snake" Roberts. According to AdFreeShows' Patreon, the show will feature conversations surrounding DiBiase's extensive ventures in wrestling, and more. It seems unlikely, however, that the accusations of welfare fraud against DiBiase will be addressed.

"'Everybody's Got A Pod' promises to be PRICELESS! Coming this May, "The Million Dollar Man" Ted DiBiase and co-host, Marcus DeAngelo, look back at Ted's journey and Hall of Fame career that took him all over the world, culminating during the "Golden Age" of pro wrestling," the post read. DiBiase's in-ring success, as mentioned, largely peaked during the "Golden Era" of the sport (1982-1993). During that timeframe, DiBiase began etching his name in places like the National Wrestling Alliance and All Japan Pro Wrestling, and in 1987, he made his return to WWE, where he cemented his legacy as "The Million Dollar Man", regularly battling the likes of Hulk Hogan and "Macho Man" Randy Savage.