Corey Graves Comments On Charlotte Flair Vs. Rhea Ripley Not Main-Eventing WWE WrestleMania

The WrestleMania 39 Saturday main event was up for debate up until the day of the show when it was learned that Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens vs. The Usos would ultimately close it out. WWE opted to have Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley for the "SmackDown" Women's Championship go on second-to-last, and they left it all in the ring until Ripley emerged the winner and new champion. During the latest episode of "After The Bell," Corey Graves heavily praised their performance.

"I didn't experience that as a commentator, I experienced that as a fan," Graves said. "I was the biggest fan inside SoFi Stadium during Rhea and Charlotte. Listen, we get in the weeds here on 'After The Bell,' and Charlotte was very open about wanting the main event spot on WrestleMania Saturday. Obviously it went to the tag team title match, no complaint from me, both were completely deserving. But what it felt like to me... was those two women walked the aisle, got in the ring, and very, very loudly and angrily declared, 'Follow this.'"

Graves called Flair vs. Ripley one of the greatest WrestleMania matches ever because of its "magic." He found both of them backstage after the show and shared that it was one of the best matches he's ever had the pleasure of calling. Graves also speculated that Flair's smirk that was caught on camera may have been one that said, "Follow that," to the tag team match. He concluded, "I have a feeling people will be talking about Rhea and Charlotte for a long time to come."

