Raven Wants Younger Creative Minds Booking Wrestling To Stay On Top Of The Trends

Fans and industry insiders certainly aren't short on opinions when it comes to improving the quality of modern-day professional wrestling. While not all advice is good advice, it does pay off to listen to those who have had actual experience in the industry. One former wrestler who has a take on what could be done to make modern wrestling even better is ECW veteran Raven. Appearing on "Under the Ring," Raven shared his belief that what the industry needs is more youth in booking positions.

"You have to stay current," Raven said. "That's always been a problem with the wrestling business — is bookers aren't current. They don't have any youth [on] the ... booking committee, so to speak, who know what pop culture is, and what's trendy and what isn't." This topic came up as the former two-time ECW World Heavyweight Champion shared his thoughts on what he would be like as a booker today versus 30 years ago.

"I think I would've been a great booker back then," Raven stated, referring to his days in ECW. "Now I'm not as good as I would've been because, even though my wrestling knowledge is more, my pop culture knowledge [isn't]. ... I'm 58 years old, I don't stay current anymore."

Raven is right about at least one thing — wrestling bookers and promoters do skew older, especially in more established promotions. WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque is currently 53 years old, while Vince McMahon is 77. AEW President and Ring of Honor owner Tony Khan is 40, and Impact Wrestling's Scott D'Amore is 48. While an injection of youth would certainly create some changes backstage, good or bad, it doesn't seem particularly likely for a creative shake-up to take place any time soon in the major wrestling promotions.

