More Details On Vince McMahon's Lack Of Influence On WWE SmackDown And WrestleMania 39

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque was reportedly the go-to person with regard to creative operations on this week's "WWE SmackDown."

As reported earlier, Vince McMahon was not present at the tapings in Portland, Oregon, and "reviewed creative plans remotely." While there were minor changes made to the script, there was nothing major, which represents a drastic shift from the backstage environment during Monday's post-WrestleMania 39 "WWE Raw" in Los Angeles.

In an update from PWInsiderElite, a source at the tapings described whatever changes made to the script as "nothing out of the ordinary" in comparison to changes made since Levesque took over creative last year. Typically, rewrites ordered by McMahon are known to wipe out multiple segments and/or matches, but there was "no sign of that today," the source added.

Furthermore, Mike Johnson of PWInsider confirmed that the main event plan for Wrestlemania 39 was "always locked in" for Roman Reigns to defeat Cody Rhodes. Contrary to fan speculation, there were "no last-minute changes due to Vince McMahon" or anyone else. Johnson added that "Cody will be pushed going forward as a top-tier talent," and the finish to his match with Reigns was kept a secret to the "absolute bare minimum of those who needed to know."

For fans who missed "SmackDown," Triple H cut a very uplifting promo on the show, addressing "the future" in his address to the WWE Universe in Portland. While the primary focus of his speech was to announce the upcoming WWE Draft, Triple H seemed to firmly suggest that he was back calling the shots as it pertains to WWE creative operations, asking fans if they were "ready to play the game."

It now remains to be seen if the script for Monday's "Raw" is again altered by McMahon, as was reportedly the case earlier this week.