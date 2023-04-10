Mercedes Mone Promises Snoop Dogg Appearance If She Main Events At Tokyo Dome

More Snoop Dogg in professional wrestling? If Mercedes Moné has her way, you can bank on it.

Moné's IWGP Women's Championship run lives to see another day as she defeated AZM and Hazuki on April 8 at NJPW Sakura Genesis. Her next title defense is set for April 23 when she competes for STARDOM against Mayu Iwatani. Beyond that, though, the future remains unclear for the self-professed "CEO" as her Bushiroad deal is reportedly up on April 23 as well. Regardless of what's to come, Moné still dreams of headlining the Tokyo Dome so that her cousin and famed rapper Snoop Dogg can appear alongside her.

"If the day comes when I stand in the main event of Tokyo Dome, I promise that he will come to the venue," Moné said in a recent interview with Tokyo Sports. "I will definitely call him. He will sing at the entrance. If so, I can fulfill my dream and it's great."

Snoop Dogg has not hid his wrestling fandom over the years as he first appeared at WrestleMania in 2008. He then had the opportunity to perform on "The Grandest Stage of Them All" in 2016 when the former Sasha Banks made her WrestleMania debut in a monumental women's championship bout. The WWE Hall of Famer recently made wrestling headlines again at WrestleMania 39 in Hollywood where he pinned The Miz in an impromptu and improvised match.

Snoop Dogg's fandom isn't just limited to WWE, however, as he once appeared on "AEW Dynamite" in January 2021 as a guest of Cody Rhodes. The 51-year-old managed to hit a frog splash on Serpentico that night.