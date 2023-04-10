Matt Hardy Believes Vince McMahon Will Be More Involved In WWE Creative Following Merger With UFC

With Vince McMahon seemingly steering the ship again in WWE following the Endeavor sale, there has been much talk about him potentially getting involved in shepherding the company's creative direction once again. While McMahon has claimed that he'll only provide input to the marquee storylines, it remains to be seen if he'll stick to his promise. Former WWE Superstar Matt Hardy is one of the people who suspect that McMahon will get involved in more facets of the WWE product moving forward.

On a recent episode of "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast, the AEW star said that he always felt that McMahon would come back to WWE and gradually reintegrate himself "into the weeds." At first, he might just dip his toes into the water, but over time, he'll become much more ingrained in the creative process.

"It really sounds like, from what I heard in the innuendo and some of the rumors and speculation going around from Raw last Monday, that he was in the weeds. That he fully submerged his physical self in the creative process of being the boss of WWE."

As Hardy referenced, McMahon was involved in "WWE Raw" creative for the most recent episode. Furthermore, his involvement has reportedly led to low backstage morale, which has supposedly led some WWE talents to consider asking for their release from the company. However, it's also been reported that McMahon had little involvement with Friday's edition of "WWE SmackDown," so he might not be fully immersed again quite yet.

