Wrestling World Praises Chris Sabin On 20th Anniversary Of His Impact Debut

Chris Sabin remains one of Impact Wrestling's most decorated, and beloved, performers. And today, the wrestling world has been full of praise for the Triple Crown Champion as he celebrates the 20-year anniversary of his Impact debut.

The seeds for Sabin's Impact arrival were planted at the Can-Am Wrestling School in Windsor, Ontario, where he trained under current Impact President Scott D'Amore. Once D'Amore signed on to become a backstage agent for the company in 2003, he opened the door for Sabin to make his Impact debut on April 9. Upon seeing Sabin's success in the company, Rosemary — a former Knockouts Champion — was inspired to follow in his footsteps, and began her wrestling career at the very same training school.

"Chris Sabin was part of the reason I chose to train at CanAm with Scott D'Amore. I wanted to train where he trained. Coolest dude and still one of the damn best in that ring. Congrats!" Rosemary tweeted.

More Impact talent chimed in to share their high regard for Sabin as well. Former X-Division Champion "Speedball" Mike Bailey touted Sabin as a "role model" in the locker room, while former Impact World Champion Sami Callihan described him as a "LEGEND," and "one of the best and most influential wrestlers of a generation." Backstage correspondent Gia Miller said that Sabin deserved "ALL the flowers" for his impressive accolades, revealing him as her favorite wrestler. "He goes far beyond a generational talent. He's the type you see once. EVER. There will never be another like him," she wrote.

Overall, reflection on Sabin's career has wielded an overwhelmingly positive response from fans and many other wrestling personalities, such as Big Damo (fka Killian Dain) and Impact referee Daniel Spencer.