Mojo Rawley Recalls One Of His WWE Pitches Being Rejected Mid-Sentence

Dean Muhtadi shared a little bit about his time in WWE while he was wrestling in the promotion as Mojo Rawley and about pitching. He revealed on Twitter that he pitched "Raw Dawgs" as a name for his fans.

"When I was wrestling as Mojo Rawley, I made a pitch to name my following "Raw Dawgs." I would come to the ring and say "Where my Raw Dawgs at?" The pitch was declined before I could even finish the sentence," wrote Muhtadi.

Muhtadi was in WWE from 2012 until his release in April 2021. During his WWE career, Muhtadi was a seven-time 24/7 champion and for two years he was in a tag team called Hype Bros with former WWE Superstar Matt Cardona (fka Zack Ryder). In 2017, Muhtadi won the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal match on the WrestleMania 33 kickoff show. He was also part of the 2018 Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal match, which took place on the WrestleMania 34 kickoff show, and the winner of that year was current AEW star, Matt Hardy.

His last WWE match was on the June 15, 2020, edition of "SmackDown," in a losing effort to Chad Gable. It's interesting to note that, Muhtadi was released at the same time as current AEW star Samoa Joe, Impact star Mickie James, Peyton Royce, Billie Kay, and Chelsea Green, who is currently back with WWE and had a match last Saturday at WrestleMania 39. Since his release, Muhtadi has been a co-host for TMZ Sports and is the co-founder of the Paragon Talent Group.