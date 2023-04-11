Billy Gunn Says He's More Into Fan Investment Than Being A 'Wrestling Guy'

Over the course of a career that has spanned three decades, Billy Gunn has found new and exciting ways to entertain wrestling fans all over the world. Though he thought that he would be out of the spotlight at this stage in his career, something always falls into his lap that makes the audience fall in love with him all over again.

Now as part of The Acclaimed, the duo of "Platinum" Max Caster and Anthony Bowens, "Daddy Ass" is as popular as ever.

During a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, Gunn touched on one possible reason for the unprecedented longevity of his career. Essentially, it all comes down to the connection that he and his associates form with fans even before the bell rings. Whether it's with his current act in AEW or back in the day with New Age Outlaws and DX, his success is all thanks to the communal aspect of his catchphrases and antics.

"When they see The Acclaimed and then they hear the rap and then hear Anthony and then we do our little scissor thing, now everybody's involved," he said. "That's really what gets guys over. It's something that [fans] feel they can all be a part of."

The WWE Hall of Famer continued to say that the connection to the fans then enhances the wrestling aspect of a match. If Gunn is successful in establishing that kinship with the crowd, then the wrestling becomes more compelling.

"I tell people all the time, I'm not a wrestling guy," explained the AEW coach and mentor. "I'm into the fan participation and how involved can I get them to be into what I'm doing before I actually wrestle. If I do that, everything I do gets a monster reaction."