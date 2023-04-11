Booker T Thinks WWE Missed A Big Opportunity To Make Omos 'The Ultimate Giant' At WrestleMania

Booker T feels that WWE may have "missed the moment" to make Omos a big star in his match with Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 39.

On his "Hall of Fame" show, Booker T was asked by co-host Brad Gilmore about Lesnar's win over Omos at WrestleMania 39. The two-time Hall of Famer thought that the match could've been a "moment" for Omos to be able to grow in the company.

"To have someone like Brock Lesnar to help him [Omos] grow, I thought that could've been a good thing but obviously they've got other plans, with Brock, you know, doing the thing with Cody Rhodes," explained Booker T. "Maybe Brock and Cody look like they're gonna mix it up. Cody may have to go through Brock to go to the next level — I get it. But I did think that was a moment that we could've really made Omos the 'ultimate giant.' Yeah, I think we missed the moment."

Omos and Lesnar opened night 2 of WrestleMania 39 at the SoFi Stadium, where "The Beast Incarnate" defeated the giant in just under five minutes. The former Universal Champion delivered a few German suplexes on Omos, before landing an F5 to get a win.

The following night on "WWE Raw," Cody Rhodes challenged Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa to a tag team match, after "The American Nightmare's" loss to the Undisputed Universal Champion at WrestleMania. Paul Heyman stipulated that Rhodes' partner had to be a star that wrestled at WrestleMania 39 and couldn't challenge Reigns until "The Tribal Chief" is the world champion, which eventually turned out to be Lesnar.

In the main event of "Raw," Cody was shockingly attacked by Lesnar, who turned heel and rag-dolled the 2023 men's Royal Rumble winner, leaving him battered and bruised.