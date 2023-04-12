Saraya Wanted To Be A 'Paul Heyman Girl'

Paul Heyman has donned several hats in over 35 years in the pro wrestling industry, from being a booker to a commentator and many more roles, but he's likely to be remembered for his exceptional managerial skills. Heyman is regarded as one of the best on the mic and one former WWE star, Saraya (FKA Paige in WWE), wanted Roman Reigns' "Wiseman" to talk on her behalf as well.

During an interview on "Superstar Crossover," Saraya was asked to choose between two legendary managers — Paul Heyman and Bobby Heenan. The former WWE star chose Heyman and said that he is one of the best talkers of all time in pro wrestling. She also said that she wanted to be a "Paul Heyman girl" on WWE television.

"I wanted to be a 'Paul Heyman girl' so bad. Everyone wanted to be a 'Paul Heyman girl,' and I even said to him that I wanted to be a 'Paul Heyman girl.' I was in his book — he put me in his book, and I was like, 'Oh my god, I love you,'" said the AEW star.

Heyman has managed several big-name stars in his iconic career, including many active pro wrestling stars. The likes of Claudio Castagnoli (FKA Cesaro in WWE), Rob Van Dam, Kurt Angle, CM Punk, and more recently, Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns, all benefited from Heyman's gift of gab. But, Heyman has never managed a female star in his WWE career.

The former ECW owner has managed Roman Reigns and The Bloodline since 2020 and has played a key role in the incredible transformation of Reigns' WWE character.